Iran hopes cooperation with ASEAN could lead to int’l stability
News code : ۱۴۹۸۳۲۱
Iran’s ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Boroujerdi has expressed hope that the cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries will bring about international stability.
Boroujerdi, who is Iran’s representative in the meeting of members of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), said in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday that cooperation among the members of the Treaty could result in an increasing peace in the region and the world, especially in occupied Palestine.
During the meeting, Iran’s envoy clarified the stance of the Islamic Republic on the ASEAN and the TAC.