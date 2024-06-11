Iran Kazakhstan unanimous in following President Raisi’s policies in bilateral regional ties

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri held talks with the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu on Monday and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern in bilateral and regional ties. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the BRICS member states’ foreign ministerial conference in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The acting Iranian foreign minister stressed that the late Iranian President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi attached great significance to the foreign policy and interaction with various countries in the world since the beginning of his tenure in order to bring about lasting stability, peace and security, and in this regard, gave special priority to the neighboring, regional, and Muslim countries.

Bagheri stated, “Today, the regional countries show more solidarity and companionship than the past, and we believe that the closer ties the regional countries have, the safer and more stable the region will be.”

He said the starting point of President Raisi's neighborhood policy was political mutual trust, which will establish stable ties between the neighboring countries through strong economic bonds.

The caretaker Iranian foreign minister referred to the plenty of opportunities and some challenges in ties between the regional countries and underlined, “We always need to make dialogue as a ruling principle between us in order to successfully overcome the problems, challenges and differences.”

Bagheri highlighted the Zionist regime’s crimes and genocide in Gaza as the most serious threat in the region at the present time, and added facing the threat posed by the regime and helping the oppressed people in Gaza are “both our human and Islamic duties and moving in the direction of ensuring the stability and security of the region.”

For this part, the Kazakh deputy prime minister and foreign minister offered his condolences and sympathy to the Iranian government and people over the loss and martyrdom of Iran’s president and foreign minister.

Recalling the sweet memory of the martyred Iranian president and foreign minister’s trip to Kazakhstan, Nurtleu stressed, “We have to continue his path in enhancing our ties in line with the interests and security of the two countries with collective efforts.”

He further sought to assure that Kazakhstan is firmly determined to closely cooperate with Tehran, stating that both sides are good regional partners in lending support to each other.

endNewsMessage1