Iran condemns US Britain for deadly attack on Yemeni civilians

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has categorically denounced the US and UK for Thursday night attacks on some districts in the Yemeni cities of Sana'a and Hudaydah, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of people.

Kanaani said on Friday, “The aggressive attack by the US and the UK on Yemen and the targeting of citizens and civilians was carried out while the two countries provide incessant and unlimited support for the continuation of the Zionist regime's war crimes and genocide against the Gaza Strip and Rafah, which is aimed at expanding insecurity in the region and stopping the honorable support by the Yemeni people and the National Salvation Government for the oppressed Palestinian nation.”

The spokesperson said the continued breach of Yemen's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and the raid on the people in the country are vivid examples of violating international laws and regulations as well as human rights.

He warned, “The aggressor US and British governments are responsible for the repercussions of the crimes against the Yemeni people.”

Kanaani demanded the international community and world assemblies as well as Muslim states hold their end of legal and humanitarian bargains and back the oppressed people in Yemen and stand up against the provocative and adventurous moves by the US and Britain in the region.

In the end, Kanaani expressed his condolences to the National Salvation Government and the Yemeni nation, and especially the families of the martyrs, over the martyrdom of the Yemeni citizens as a result of the cowardly attack. He also wished the injured people good health and speedy recovery.

