Iran’s top commander, Iraqi Interior Minister hold talks in Tehran
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri has held talks with the Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari in Tehran.
General Mohammad Bagheri held a meeting with the visiting Iraqi official on Wednesday.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the issues of the mutual interest.
The two officials conferred on various topics such as Arbaeen walks, education, and border-related issues.