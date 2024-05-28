Iran, Oman enjoy potential to promote economic cooperation: Mokhber

Mokhber made the comment on Monday as he hosted talks with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi and his accompanying delegation, who visited Tehran to pay respect to martyred president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage killed in a recent copter crash.

The acting Iranian president said that the two countries enjoy “brotherly and historical” ties, but there are still unused potential which both sides can use to further strengthen their cooperation, especially in economy.

endNewsMessage1