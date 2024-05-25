Mokhber calls for developing Iran-Saudi Arabia economic ties

Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber underlined the need to develop economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Despite the opposition of some powers, today our relations have reached a good level and the region is in dire need of expanding these connections, and the two countries should be able to do this by increasing economic interactions and removing obstacles, especially for the private sectors of the two countries, and meeting mutual needs. To support, improve and stabilize political relations more than ever.

In a phone call that took place Friday afternoon, Mohammad Bin Salman expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi and stated: The incident that happened was very painful for us. "The loss of Mr. Raisi hurt all of us, and the loss of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, who was very friendly with our Minister of Foreign Affairs, was also fatal."

endNewsMessage1