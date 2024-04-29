Iran supports all constructive initiatives concerning Afghanistan: Kazemi Qomi

Kazemi Qomi, emphasized, however, in an exclusive interview with Tolo News that the qualifications of any potential special UN representative for Afghanistan should be clear.

“Any initiative that is constructive should be welcomed, such as the appointment of a representative with specific qualifications that will help improve the conditions of Afghanistan”, he said.

He also mentioned that developments in Afghanistan significantly impact the national security interests of neighboring countries, and that the world must accept that resolving problems in Afghanistan and concerns about terrorism require regional consensus and joint cooperation with Afghanistan.

