Many nations no longer have any faith in America and its European allies :FM spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the country is a key partner in efforts to fight terrorism and to ensure peace and stability in the world.

Kanaani made the remarks in a statement issued on Saturday in response to new sanctions imposed on Iranian individuals and entities by the United States, Britain, Canada as well as to an anti-Iran communique issued by the European Union.

Kanaani said in his statement that resorting to sanctions to undermine Iran’s defense capabilities would never dent the country’s resolve to boost its national power, adding that the sanctions would even backfire by giving Iran an opportunity to reach self-sufficiency in production and procurement of its own defense equipment.

He also slammed the EU for keeping silent on the Israeli regime’s attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria which prompted Iran’s military response.

The spokesman rejected the EU’s claims about the supply of Iranian weapons for use in the Ukraine war, adding that lack of resolve in the US and EU is the main cause for protracted wars in Ukraine and in Gaza.

"Many nations and governments, especially in the West Asian region, no longer have any hope or faith in the role of America and its European allies in helping to establish stability and security in the region," he emphasized/

endNewsMessage1