Iran Italy FMs discuss diplomacy over phone

In the conversation, Amirabdollahian referred to the historical ties between the two countries, underlining the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to expand its relations with Italy more than ever before.

He noted that Iran has always been a positive part of regional developments and has paid dearly for the stability and security of the region.

Referring to the importance of maritime security, including in the Red Sea, the Iranian foreign minister said Tehran expects Italy to use the opportunity his country has as the president of the Group of Seven to try to immediately end the genocide and war crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza and the West Bank in order to achieve inclusive regional security.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also underscored the need to expand bilateral relations with Iran.

He expressed hope that ties between Tehran and Rome will be further increased.

Tajani called for restraint on part of the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to the Zionist regime’s attack on the consular section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus.

Tajani added that after the Israeli attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission, Italy condemned it together with the European Union. He said obviously, diplomatic places should not be violated.

The Italian foreign minister further highlighted the importance of maritime security in the Red Sea, saying in light of Iran’s positive role in decreasing tensions, Italy calls on Tehran to continue down the same path and help establish lasting peace in the region.

In this conversation, the two foreign ministers described the relations between the two countries as moving forward and stressed the importance of bilateral, regional and international consultations in this regard.

