AEOI to equip 50 plasma tech clinics for wound treatment: Eslami

Mohammad Eslami made this announcement during a ceremony held late on Monday to commemorate National Nuclear Technology Day.

He emphasized the significance of plasma technology for Iran and highlighted the efforts of Iranian experts in establishing and developing these specialized clinics to serve patients with specific needs.

The AEOI aims to enhance nuclear technology in the agriculture sector as well, he said adding that Iranian experts have successfully developed irradiation and improved related systems to achieve this goal.

On steel and upstream industries, Eslami said that the laser industry is one of the main sectors in Iran, so Iranian experts tried to renovate a dilapidated production line. He added that more than 150 industrial projects are now using nuclear-based technology in the country.

