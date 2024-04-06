Iran calls on UNSC to condemn Sistan and Baluchestan terrorist attacks

“The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to strongly condemn these abhorrent terrorist acts and to take appropriate measures in alignment with its steadfast commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, Iravani said in a letter to the UNSC president and the UN chief on Friday night.

Here is the full text of the Iranian envoy’s letter:

Excellency,

I am writing to inform you of yet another appalling and cowardly terrorist attack on my homeland, the Islamic Republic of Iran. This horrific attack occurred merely two days after the reprehensible and despicable terrorist attack carried out by the Israeli regime on the diplomatic premises of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Republic.

In the late hours of Wednesday, 3 April 2024, the foreign-backed terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl, perpetrated a series of coordinated attacks in the cities of Chabahar and Rask, situated in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan. Driven by malevolent intentions to disrupt peace and stability, the assailants targeted five pivotal public places, military bases, and security control centers, taking numerous civilians hostage. However, despite their sinister motives, the swift and courageous response of Iranian security forces and law enforcement thwarted their attempts to seize control of the military and security headquarters in Chabahar and Rask. During the anti-terrorist operations led by Iranian security forces, all hostages were successfully released. Sadly, these despicable acts of terror claimed the lives of ten brave police officers and security personnel, who sacrificed themselves in defense of our nation. Several others sustained injuries in the line of duty. Furthermore, 44 civilians were wounded in the attacks. Among them, 29 have received treatment and been discharged, while 15 individuals remain under medical care at Chabahar Hospital.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns such abhorrent and atrocious acts of terrorism and underscores its unwavering commitment to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and held accountable.

Given the enduring record of violence and terrorist acts perpetrated by Jaish al-Adl, the foreign-backed terrorist group, against innocent Iranian civilians and law enforcement personnel, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to strongly condemn these abhorrent terrorist acts and to take appropriate measures in alignment with its steadfast commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as demonstrated by the Security Council's resolute unity and position in the press statement dated 16 December 2023 (SC/15534).

The Islamic Republic of Iran, which has directly suffered the catastrophic consequences of terrorism, remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment to spearheading the fight against this scourge. We are determined to protect the illustrious and noble people of Iran and safeguard the security of neighboring nations from the perils posed by such malevolent terrorist groups.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council and the General Assembly, under agenda item 109 entitled “Measures to eliminate international terrorism.”

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General

United Nations, New York

H.E. Ms. Vanessa Frazier

President of the Security Council

United Nations, New York

