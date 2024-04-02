Iran will decide on type of reaction and punishment of aggressor: Spox

He described this heinous attack as a gross violation of international regulations, especially the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

"This action should be condemned in the strongest terms by the international community and the United Nations, and necessary action should be taken against the aggressor," Kanaani added.

He stressed that the dimensions of this hateful attack are being investigated and the responsibility for its consequences lies with the aggressor Zionist regime.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, while reserving its rights to take countermeasures, decides on the type of reaction and punishment of the aggressor," Kanaani further added.

Eaier on Monday, The Zionist regime had destroyed the building of an annex to the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus and left several killed and injured.

According to the local media on Monday, the Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus had come under an Israeli missile attack.

The Syrian official news agency, SANA, reported that the strikes were conducted by the "Israeli enemy" and targeted the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus.

