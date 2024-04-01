Sweden releases Majid Nouri

Mr. Majid Nouri (son of Mr. Hamid Nouri), who was detained by the Swedish police, was released on Sunday with the intensive follow-up of this embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy wrote in its X account on Sunday.

Hamid Nouri was arrested upon arrival at Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned. He was accused of being involved in the execution and torture of MKO members in 1988, a charge that Iran has repeatedly called politically motivated.

