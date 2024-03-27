Iran, Europe insist on continuing talks to lift sanctions

The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing talks and meetings for lifting the sanctions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has had a clear position on regional issues from the beginning and we have clearly said that resorting to war is not the solution," Amirabdollahian said.

Amirabdollahian called the repetition of claims about sending Iranian weapons to be used against Ukraine as boring and baseless story-telling.

Referring to the continuous talks and contacts between Mora and Bagheri, he stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to continue constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and, in return, it seriously expects the western parties to fully adhere to their commitments regarding nuclear negotiations and the lifting of sanctions.

