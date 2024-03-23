Iran FM strongly condemns Moscow terrorist attack

The top Iranian diplomat denounced the attack in a post he shared on his X account late on Friday in both Persian and Russian languages.

“I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attack in Moscow, expressing sympathy with the families of the victims. I offer condolences to my colleague Sergei Lavrov, and the Russian people and government over the bitter incident”, Amirabdollahian wrote.

He added that “the joint and effective fight against terrorism requires serious action by the international community without any discrimination.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the Friday terrorist attack in Moscow as well.

Kanaani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands by Russia in the face of this tragic incident.

Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow, killing at least 60 people and injuring scores of others.

The attack was the deadliest in Russia in the past decade.

