Iran parliament speaker congratulates nation on Persian New Year

In a message on the start of the Persian New Year on Wednesday, Qalibaf congratulated Nowruz to all those who mark the ancient event throughout the world.

He referred to the designation of the Iranian year 1403 as “Surge in Production through People’s Participation” by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, noting that this is an appropriate opportunity to take a lesson from past experiences to have a new national outlook.

Pointing out to the endeavors made by his colleagues at the Iranian parliament to pave the way for resolving challenges in people’s lives, Qalibaf said the legislative body will continue to have an effective supervision on the implementation of development programs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the speaker appreciated the Palestinian residents in the Gaza Strip, who made world public opinion aware of the power they possess and the oppression they suffer from the decades-long Israeli occupation.

