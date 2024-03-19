Iran’s UN envoy rejects ‘baseless’ US, UK accusations

Iravani, in a letter to the president of the Security Council on Monday local time, responded to anti-Iran accusations leveled during the council’s meeting held on Yemen on March 14.

Unfortunately, in that meeting, American and British representatives once again misused the Security Council podium to make baseless claims against Iran regarding the Red Sea and Yemen, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that Tehran rejects these accusations and consider them as an excuse Washington and London use to advance their short-sighted political agenda, as well as to justify and legitimize their illegal actions and military aggression against Yemen.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations also rejected "the unjustified reference and unsubstantiated claim" against Tehran in a statement read by the French representative in the same meeting.

The full text of the letter by the Iranian envoy to the UN Security Council president is below:

Excellency,

I am writing to you regarding the recent open briefing of the United Nations Security Council on Yemen convened on 14 March 2024, under the agenda item of the situation in the Middle East (S/2024/9576). Regrettably, during this session, representatives from the United States and the United Kingdom have once again abused the Security Council platform to level unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the situation in the Red Sea and Yemen.

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects these baseless allegations, considering them as a pretext utilized by the United States and the United Kingdom to advance their short-sighted political agenda as well as to justify and validate their ongoing unlawful actions and military aggression against Yemen. Additionally, Iran rejects the unjustified reference and unsubstantiated claim made against itself in the statement of the representative of France in the abovementioned meeting. We call on France, as a permanent member of the Council, to act more responsibly and refrain from labeling political accusations against other sovereign nations without substantiation.

Once again, Iran unequivocally condemns the ongoing military aggression and unlawful use of force against Yemen by the so-called US-led coalition, which flagrantly violates Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law, the UN Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions, posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability. The invocation of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter by the US and the UK to justify their illegal actions is misleading and lacks legitimacy under international law.

As reiterated in our letters dated 15 January and 19 February 2024, (S/2024/64- S/2024/175), Iran remains committed to its adherence to Security Council Resolutions 2140 (2014) and 2216 (2015) and has not engaged in any activities that would contravene these resolutions, including the sale or transfer of arms or weaponry systems. Moreover, Iran consistently advocates for the peaceful resolution of the Yemen crisis through diplomatic channels and underscores its dedication to maritime security and freedom of navigation.

I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

