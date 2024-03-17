Ayatollah Khamenei donates 20bn rials to help release prisoners

Each year in the holy month of Ramadan, Iranian officials and charities raise money to help release prisoners of accidental crimes.

The funds are utilized to pay Diyya (blood money) to the victims or their next of kin, providing financial compensation in cases of murder, bodily harm, or property damage caused unintentionally.

Ayatollah Khamenei's contribution is deemed as a symbolic act of kindness to encourage others to help those in need, especially people who find themselves behind bars for crimes they did not intend to commit.

