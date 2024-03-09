Iran, Oman FMs discuss issues of mutual interest

During a telephone conversation, Badr Albusaidi conveyed the warm greeting of Omani Sultan Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The two sides considered the relations between the two countries forward and in the right direction and exchanged views on the latest developments in Gaza and the West Bank.

Referring to the recent resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, they emphasized the need for collective efforts by Islamic countries to immediately stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza and send massive humanitarian aid.

While criticizing the US's contradictory behavior in the issues of negotiation for lifting sanctions, the top Iranian diplomat thanked the continued efforts and initiative of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq in this way.

