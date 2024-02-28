Iran, US still exchanging messages: Amirabdollahian

The American side, in some of these messages, hints at its desire for all parties to return to their obligations as per the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). On our part, we have expressed our readiness to welcome recommendations that would allow the return to commitments, but also annul the unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran," Amirabdollahian disclosed on Tuesday.

The top Iranian diplomat further emphasized that "under President Ebrahim Raisi's government, we held serious talks with nuclear negotiators, but unfortunately, at a certain point, the war in Ukraine cast its shadows on them."

But he said that the Iranian government has affirmed from the start that it does not consider the JCPOA as an approach to resolving the country's issues, but Iran has proven that it is one of the countries most committed to its international obligations," he said, referring to Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran has maintained for years is solely peaceful.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, when asked for a comment on the US election slated for the year-end, underlined that Tehran does not see a significant difference between both US President Joe Biden and his challenger Donald Trump.

"It doesn't matter to us who becomes the American president.".

Over the past 45 years, the US saw several democratic and republican presidents. What is significance to us is their behavior. If they treat Iran with mutual respect and forego their errors and hostility, then we would give similar gesture and respect," he said.

If they continue with enmity, then our response would be direct and appropriate no matter who and which party at the helm of politics, Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

endNewsMessage1