‘Iran nuclear industry among top 5 in world’

The nuclear industry has made Iran one of the top five countries in the world in various nuclear fields, Eslami said on Tuesday.

Today, Iran is at the top of the list of countries in terms of quality of heavy water production, he stated.

The achievement is the result of research by domestic scientists, the official said, adding that the cutting-edge technology has been produced independently.

Iran plays a role in the supply and export of heavy water in the global market, Eslami noted.

Heavy water can be utilized to produce many other byproducts in various areas, including in the field of microelectronics and the production of some new medicines, he underscored.

