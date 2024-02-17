Iran, Kyrgyzstan oppose West’s meddling in region

The stance was announced in a meeting between Secretary General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali-Akbar Ahmadian and Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their concern over the measures adopted by some Western countries in financing a number of terrorist groups in Afghanistan as well as their attempts to expand such activities to the Central Asia region.

Ahmadian and Imankulov also stressed the need for expanding ties between Iran and Kyrgyzstan in various political, security, and military areas, especially in the fight against terrorism.

Ahmadian, in the meeting, invited his Kyrgyz counterpart to visit the Islamic Republic in the near future.

