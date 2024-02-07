Nuclear chief: ‘Iranium’ will turn Iran into major player in enrichment field

Speaking at a ceremony to unveil Iranium in Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Complex in Natanz City on Tuesday, Eslami said Iranian scientists worked tirelessly for four years to bring this project to fruition.

He said that the countries that possessed similar devices did not sell this technology to Iran even at very high prices.

“That is, the sale of these devices is actually considered entering a prohibited area, and this equipment is only in the monopoly of a few countries,” he added.

Eslami explained that Iranium is used to measure the spectrum of atoms that exist in a substance, but its usage is not limited to the nuclear industry.

