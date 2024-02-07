Iranian, Qatari FMs speak over phone to discuss Gaza war

طIn the phone call held on Tuesday morning, Amirabdollahian and Sheikh Mohammed discussed the latest international and regional efforts aimed at bringing an end to the war in Gaza, including initiatives for reaching an agreement that could cover a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in the enclave.

The two foreign ministers also wished success for their respective national football teams ahead of a match between the two in the semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

