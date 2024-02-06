Iran starts construction of fourth nuclear reactor in Isfahan: AEOI

Mohammad Eslami said on Monday that the 10-megawatt research reactor in Isfahan will become Iran's fourth nuclear reactor in the region.

Eslami said that the process of designing and constructing reactors requires some detailed studies, preparation, and equipment designs, adding that plans for the new reactor in Isfahan had started last year.

He said that the a second phase of the project started on Monday with pouring concrete for the foundation of the reactor.

According to the AEOI chief, the research reactor is being constructed to create a powerful neutron source with high neutron flux for a variety of applications.

Eslami said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has referred to the nuclear research center in Isfahan as one of the facilities dedicated to training objectives, adding that Iran is using the center to assist Iranian academic centers and to train human resources.

AEOI chief visited Isfahan nuclear site to attend the inauguration ceremony of a unit for the production of Tellurium hexafluoride (TeF6) which is a stable radioisotopes used for medical diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

