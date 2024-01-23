Iran will do its best to obtain latest defense technology: Minister

Ashtiani made the remarks at a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday where a large group of domestically-made drones were delivered to the Iranian Army.

He said equipping the Iranian Armed Forces with the modern technologies which would match the forces’ needs is the most import responsibility of the Defense Ministry.

“We assure the people that we make our all-out effort to increase the country’s deterrent power and to boost the combat power of the armed forces," he said.

endNewsMessage1