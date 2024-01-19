Iran, Türkiye FMs call for strengthening bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian received a phone call from his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Thursday.

Fidan emphasized the importance of preserving and strengthening fraternal relations between regional countries.

Amirabdollahian also reiterated Iran’s policy of expanding relations with neighboring countries to secure regional interests.

“The security of regional countries is interlinked, and the joint and resolute fight against terrorist groups is a shared responsibility of all regional nations,” he said.

The Turkish diplomat also expressed his country's readiness to host the Iranian president shortly for the eighth session of the High Council for Bilateral Relations between the two nations.

