Full-scale US support for Israeli regime root cause of regional insecurity: Iran FM

“The full-scale cooperation of Biden and the White House with thugs like Netanyahu in Israel is the root of insecurity in the region," Amirabdollahian said in an interview with CNBC News on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which was published on Tuesday.

Iran wants the US to force the Israeli regime to stop the war in Gaza, he said, noting that security in the Red Sea is important to the Islamic Republic amid an escalation of tensions in the region following attacks by Yemeni forces on Israeli-linked ships.

“The people of Yemen and other countries in the region who defend the Palestinian people are acting according to their own experience and through their own interests, and they are not receiving any orders or instructions from us,” he underlined.

“Maritime security is of paramount importance to us, because we export oil,” the top diplomat said.

“So if there is insecurity near our vicinity, it will not be in our favor.”

“We believe that any action to destabilize the region is rooted in the Israeli regime and its genocide in Gaza,” Amirabdollahian noted.

In reaction to IRGC’s attacks on targets controlled by terrorists in the region, he said the Iranian armed forces’ attacks were “in line with combating terrorism and legitimate self-defense.”

“We have no reservations when it comes to securing our national interest with any other country,” he further noted.

