Resistance forces in region act independently: Iran FM

While presenting a report on the latest foreign policy situation and the development in the international arena, Amir-Abdollahian focused on the role of the resistance axis in the West Asian region.

“In the complex world where the resistance plays a role today, the world has witnessed that the only one group, Hamas, could cause the collapse of political, military structure and psychological state of the occupying regime in the October 7 operation”, the foreign minister told the representatives of Iran’s Supreme Leader as well as heads of Friday prayers who had gathered from across the country at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to renew their allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

He accused the US, the Zionist regime and some western countries of portraying the October 7 operation as a terrorist act. “The Al-Aqsa storm was an anti-occupation operation by a liberation movement against an illegitimate occupation regime”.

The Iranian foreign minister also touched on 100 days of Israel’s genocidal bombing and shelling campaign in Gaza that has claimed nearly 25,000 lives of innocent Palestinians, mostly women and children. He said that the Zionist regime did not achieve any of its declared goals in the attacks on Gaza.

Amir-Abdollahian decried the US support for the Zionist regime, calling it a big mistake on the part of the American government. “The Israeli regime and its backers were mistaken with their thought that they could destroy Hamas in a short period of time”, he noted.

“Of course, the Islamic Republic from the beginning of the Israeli regime's genocide in Gaza has said that the war is not the solution and resistance will act with force”, he clarified.

The top Iranian diplomat also explained the power of activism of non-governmental groups and said the resistance movements now have the power to strengthen peace and security in the region.

endNewsMessage1