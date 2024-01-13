Dark scenarios awaiting Zionists in case war expands: expert

“The level of crisis for Israel is much higher than expected. Even now, they do not have the internal cohesion to enter into a full-scale war with Hezbollah. The weapons and missile arsenal of Lebanon's Hezbollah and its operational capabilities have made this movement a powerful player in the region. Therefore, any conflict with such a group carries significant risks,” Vali said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He said that if Israel enters war with Lebanon, that would amount to suicide. “In my opinion, considering the many internal challenges, the many problems of the Israelis in the Gaza war, and their crises in managing their current regional and extra-regional tensions (in the face of their strategic partners such as the US government), it is unlikely that the idea of the Gaza war spreading to Lebanon will happen,” he said.

He noted, “If it happens, very dark scenarios will await Israel.”

The expert pointed out, “The US government does not accept the continuation of the Gaza war. So far, this war has caused a lot of damage to the reputation of Americans in the international environment, and it is going to have a negative effect on Biden's electoral chances for the 2024 US presidential election. Recently, some news sources have reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his visit to occupied Palestine, clearly warned the Israeli authorities that they don't have time and it is better to end the Gaza war as soon as possible.”

endNewsMessage1