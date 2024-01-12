Saudi, Iran FMs discuss issues of interest

"We are still waiting for the official bilateral visit of Dr. Raisi, the Islamic President of Iran to Saudi Arabia," the Saudi foreign minister said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Iran's Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian discussed some issues of interest to the two countries in the field of bilateral relations and the latest developments in Palestine in a telephone conversation.

During the telephone conversation, Amirabdollahian mentioned the visit of the parliamentary delegation of Saudi Arabia to Iran and the visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Industry, trade and Mine of Iran to Saudi Arabia, as well as the meeting between the head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization and Minister of Hajj of Saudi Arabia, and added that the political relations between the two countries are expanding within the framework of the agreement between the President of Iran and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the agreement between the two countries on the issue of sending Iranians to Hajj Umrah, he discussed with his Saudi counterpart about the delay in this issue and how to solve it.

