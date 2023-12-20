'Zionist regime’s act to cosponsor anti-Iran HR resolution political scandal'

Such a resolution was an indication of downgrading the valuable concept of the issue of human rights, Nasser Kanaani said.

The measure taken by certain Western states at the United Nations General Assembly session to issue a draft of anti-Iran resolution and approve it was a clear example of adopting double-standard policies and misusing the issue of human rights as a tool for achieving illegitimate political aims, he underlined.

Condemning the resolution, the spokesman said its draft was issued while those Western countries have closed their eyes on the Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

In his remarks, the spokesman rejected the validity of the resolution and said those who have a dark record in anti-human acts are not in a position to advise the Iranian nation and government about the human rights.

Islamic Republic of Iran is serious in promoting the human rights and fulfilling its international commitments; and the country is always ready to have constructive cooperation with all enthusiastic countries and the legitimate international mechanisms to develop the human rights within the framework of mutual respect, equality and justice far from the political intentions.

