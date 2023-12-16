Delegates from the three countries wrapped up a trilateral meeting in the Chinese capital Beijing, with all parties expressing concern over the continuation of the current situation in Gaza, describing it as a threat to peace and security in West Asia and at the international level.

They also stressed the need for an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza and called for a constant delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The three parties announced their opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians as well while emphasizing that any action regarding the future of Palestine should be based on the will of the Palestinian people.

Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China also announced their support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state and decide their fate.

The Friday meeting was the first session of a trilateral committee of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China since Beijing brokered a deal earlier this year that led to the resumption of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

The meeting was led by Deputy Chinese Foreign Minister Deng Li to follow up on the agreement.

The Iranian and Saudi delegations were respectively led by deputy foreign ministers Ali Bagheri Kani and Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

Iran, China, Saudi Arabia urge immediate halt to Gaza military operations

The deputy Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers held separate talks with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Chinese diplomat expressed his country’s support for the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and called for boosting economic, security, and cultural interactions between the two sides.

Iran’s Bagheri Kani hailed China for its meditation efforts between his country and Saudi Arabia, saying that the Islamic Republic is ready to enhance cooperation with Beijing and Riyadh in economic and cultural fields, among others.

endNewsMessage1