Iran, Saudi Arabia eye increased bilateral interactions

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and his Saudi counterpart, Waleed A. Elkhereiji, met on the sidelines of a joint committee of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China in Beijing, where they stressed the need to boost bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and the progress of cooperation since they reached a Chinese-brokered agreement to resume diplomatic relations nine months ago.

They welcomed the continuation of consultations at different levels and on issues of mutual interest to both sides.

The two senior diplomats also highlighted the need to put an end to the Zionist regime’s assaults on the Gaza Strip as soon as possible and provide immediate humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Palestine.

Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed their diplomatic ties in March under a China-brokered deal. They had cut relations in 2016 over protests in Iran against the kingdom’s execution of prominent cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

