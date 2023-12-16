UN strongly condemns terrorist attack of Iran's Rask

In a statement released on Friday, Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN secretary-general, stressed the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of the terrorist attack, which targeted a police station in Jask County and was claimed by the terrorist group “Jaish al-Adl”.

“The United Nations expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

Earlier, in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said the Islamic Republic urgently calls on the secretary-general and the UN Security Council to “condemn the attack unequivocally and in the strongest terms possible.”

At around 2 a.m. local time on Friday, the police headquarters in Rask County, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, was attacked by the Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group.

Eleven police forces were killed and seven more wounded, some in critical condition, in the attack.

