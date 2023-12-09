Iranian, German FMs discuss latest developments in Palestine

Amirabdollahian, during the telephone conversation, urged the global society to pay special attention to the issue of the continuation of killing of civilians, children, and women in Gaza and the West Bank.

This human rights issue is of prime importance, Amirabdollahian noted.

Condemning the Zionist regime’s genocide in Gaza, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized that a political solution to the crisis is the United Nations’ move to conduct a referendum in Palestine among the true civilians there including the Jews, the Muslims, and the Christians.

Referring to Tehran-Berlin ties, the foreign minister referred to mutual respect and the focus on the joint interests as a need to strengthen cooperation.

For her part, Baerbock pointed to the political way as the sole solution for the Gaza crisis.

She also stressed the importance of cessation of expansion of the crisis.

The German foreign minister called on the Islamic Republic to help relieve tensions in the region.

During their conversation, the two sides exchanged views about bilateral relations, the consular issue in particular.

Since October 7, over 17,000 Palestinians including thousands of children and women have been killed in Gaza.

