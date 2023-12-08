Iran, Russia urge immediate cessation of genocide in Gaza: FM

Referring to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s one-day visit to Moscow, Amirabdollahian wrote in Farsi on his account on the X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday that Iran and Russian presidents held important talks and meetings in the Kremlin for five hours.

He added that a significant part of the negotiations focused on the Palestinian issue and Russia is thinking about an initiative on Gaza.

The two sides stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the war and genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, he said, noting that the presidents of Iran and Russia also called for stopping the forced migration of Gazans and the immediate opening of the Rafah border to deliver massive humanitarian aid to Gazan people.

He underlined that the two sides discussed a range of bilateral issues in the meeting, and exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of monetary and banking sector, transportation, railways, power plant cooperation, agriculture, energy, scientific, academic, technology, tourism, industry as well as regional and international cooperation.

