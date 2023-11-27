Iran FM underlines developing ties with India

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra here in Tehran late on Sunday.

He emphasized the determination of the leaders of the two countries to develop bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Kwatra said that the Indian government is determined at the highest levels to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and hopes that as a result of the two countries' efforts, economic relations between the two countries will expand in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, traditional medicine, etc.

Referring to Iran's important role in West Asia, he emphasized New Delhi's commitment to continue sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

