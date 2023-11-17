US is cause of escalation of crisis in Gaza: Iran FM

After a three-day trip to Switzerland, AmirAbdollahian left the Geneva airport for Tehran hours ago.

During this trip, he had several meetings with representatives of human rights organizations, including the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs, the Secretary of the International Committee of the World Red Cross, ambassadors of a number of countries, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Syrian affairs and university professors to negotiate an immediate stop to the Zionist attacks on the people of Gaza and the killing of the innocent people of Gaza, especially women and children.

Amorabdollahian's visit to Geneva coincided with the visit of Eli Cohen, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Zionist regime, to this city where the headquarters of the United Nations is located.

According to Amirabdollahian, the foreign minister of the fake Zionist regime rushed to Geneva after learning of his trip to Switzerland, and a number of Israelis who claimed to have been captured by the Palestinian forces had accompanied Cohen on this trip in order to appear oppressed.

Amirabdollahian also had an interview with the American CBS television channel during this trip.

Referring to the ongoing conflict between the Zionist regime and Hamas, he told CBS "we really did not want this crisis to spread, but America, by supporting Israel, will end the war in Gaza has intensified"

endNewsMessage1