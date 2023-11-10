Raisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza crisis, stress importance of upcoming OIC meeting

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held detailed discussions on the Gaza crisis as they met in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

They agreed that effective and practical decisions need to be made to help resolve the Gaza crisis when the OIC meets in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday (Nov. 11) to discuss the Israeli war on the Palestinian territory.

The two presidents said that the Israeli bombardment of Gaza should immediately be stopped and the regime should lift its siege of the territory.

Raisi also said that the issue of Palestine and the horrific crimes by the Zionist regime against people in Gaza are currently the most important concern of Iran and Turkiye and even the Islamic world.

In addition to Palestine, the Iranian and Turkish presidents also discussed relations between their countries, with Raisi describing them as developing.

Raisi arrived in Uzbekistan early on Thursday to attend the 16th ECO summit. During his speech at the summit, he called for a moment of silence to respect the Palestinians martyred in Gaza.

endNewsMessage1