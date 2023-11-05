Israeli genocide in Gaza result of massive US arms shipments: Raisi

“This is a clear example of a crime against humanity and genocide that should not go unpunished,” he said during a phone conversation with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Saturday night.

While welcoming Norway’s position on the need to stop the war and killing of civilians in Gaza as soon as possible, Raisi highlighted the necessity of international efforts to lift the Israeli siege on the enclave and send aid to the area immediately.

The Iranian president welcomed the Norwegian Justice Ministry’s announcement of readiness concerning an investigation into Israeli war crimes in Gaza, adding that Iran is ready to cooperate in this regard.

Raisi also urged the European countries claiming to be human rights advocates to investigate human rights violations in Europe and the US.

For his part, Støre said his country is aware of the important and effective role of the Islamic Republic in the region and appreciates the Islamic Republic’s efforts to reduce tensions.

Norway wishes to interact with Iran to find new ways to resolve the Palestine crisis, he said.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups, led by Hamas, launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories on October 7 in retaliation for Israel’s incessant crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The operation was immediately followed by Israel waging a bloody war on Gaza that has so far killed nearly 10,000 Palestinians, 3,900 children, and 2,500 women.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, for its part, has thrown its weight behind the operation, yet made clear that it was “a 100 percent Palestinian” move.

endNewsMessage1