No country capable of confronting Iran: defense chief

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Mohammad Reza Qarai Ashtiyani said that currently, the Zionist regime is in the process of being destroyed and it is trying to save itself, so the words they say and the threats they make are fake.

The Americans are the same; they also got caught up with the Zionists and in the messages they send to different countries, they are trying to get out of this danger, he added.

“Therefore, our advice is to stop the war immediately, otherwise the West will definitely suffer and the people of the region will break the glass bubble that they have created for themselves,” he noted.

The minister emphasized that no country in the world has the ability to confront the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the reason is that the Islamic Republic of Iran is located in a strategic location.

