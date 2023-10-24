Expert outlines objectives and results of the 3+3 meeting in Tehran

The expert, Ali Saqaiyan, who is an ex-ambassador of Iran to Armenia, told ILNA, “Given the regional issues and the importance of the Middle East and the Gaza crisis, the final statement of the 3+3 meeting was a balanced one.”

He added, “As regards the importance of this meeting, which comes after the liberation of, or the return of the Karabakh region to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, the meeting is considered very important.”

According to Saqaiyan, the meeting showed Iran can take the initiative and hold such a meeting at the ministerial level. He said this meeting was held previously but at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

He described the statement of the meeting as being balanced because it addressed all the desired issues such as welcoming peace, establishing sustainable relations, underlining the need for implementation of commitments, and stressing the positive role of bilateral cooperation. It also invited Georgia again to join the platform. “The last article of the statement mentioned the Gaza issue. Therefore, it is a balanced, satisfying, and good statement for the five countries,” he added.

Commenting on the results of the meeting, the former ambassador said, “Iran is the fulcrum of cementing bilateral and multilateral relations in order to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. With this initiative, Iran seeks to create lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.”