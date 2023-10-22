Iran, Oman FMs say Islamic nations should coordinate help to Palestinians in Gaza

The two diplomats held their talks on the phone, the latest in a series of telephone conversations between Iranian and Omani officials since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7.

The foreign ministers explored ways to bring an immediate end to the bloodshed of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the lifting of the blockade of the territory as well as sending humanitarian aid to the region, including fuel, food, medicines and medical equipment.

Both officials also expressed strong opposition to the forced displacement of people in the besieged territory.

Iran has stepped up diplomatic efforts in the past two weeks with the aim of supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian holding phone conversations with officials of different countries, both in the region and beyond.

Last week, Amirabdollahian also took a tour of four regional countries of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Qatar in line with those efforts.