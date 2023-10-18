Israel accelerated own demise with Gaza hospital massacre: Iran govt.

“This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and the leaders of European countries and the US are accomplices in the regime’s war crimes,” read the statement, released on Wednesday.

The statement came a day after Israeli airstrikes targeted al-Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as Baptist Hospital, in the besieged Gaza Strip, killing at least 500 Palestinian civilians, mainly women and children.

“With this crime, which is a blatant example of war crime, [crime] against humanity, genocide, and massacre of women, children, and defenseless patients, the Zionist regime depicted the height of his brutality and ignominy and disregard for all human rules and principles, and demonstrated his anti-human nature to everyone,” it said.

“While condemning this heinous crime in the strongest possible way, the Islamic Republic of Iran urges the international community and the United Nations to take immediate action to stop the crimes of the child-killing, racist Zionist regime.”

The statement further said the occupying Zionist regime has committed countless atrocities since the Nakba day until today

However, it went on, the crime of attacking a hospital full of innocent, wounded and sick women and children will be undoubtedly recorded as a turning point in the list of the regime’s crimes against humanity.

The Iranian government also urged Islamic countries as well as all freedom-seeking and independent governments and international assemblies to get united to provide all-out support for the Palestinian people’s resistance.

“While cutting ties with the illegitimate and illegal Zionist regime, they should expel the ambassadors and representatives of this fake regime from countries and international assemblies,” it added.

Since the beginning of the Zionist regime’s aggression against the Gaza Strip, some 3,200 people have been killed in the besieged enclave.