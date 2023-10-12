Iran, Oman emphasize support for oppressed Palestinians

The officials met in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss security and law enforcement cooperation between their countries.

Mirahmadi announced Iran’s readiness to deepen relations with Oman, emphasizing that law enforcement cooperation serves as a foundation for collaboration in other fields.

He condemned the war crimes of the Zionist regime and brutal attacks on Palestinian women and children, stressing the need to support the oppressed Palestinian people.

Al-Jaberi highlighted the historical ties between Iran and Oman, expressing Oman’s readiness to increase cooperation with Iran in various fields.