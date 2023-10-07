News code : ۱۴۰۴۴۰۷
Syria seeks balanced relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia: Expert
An expert on regional issues has said that Syria has adopted a strategy of balanced relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The reopening of the Syrian Embassy in Riyadh after a decade shows a new relationship, Mosadeq Mosadeq Poor told ILNA.
“On the other hand, I believe that Syria has adopted a strategy of balanced relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran,” he added.
The expert continued that Damascus seeks to regulate its policy between Iran and Saudi Arabia to shape the hegemony of countries based on a balanced strategy.