'Iran ready to send observer to Armenia-Azerbaijan borders'

He made the remarks during a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Valerii Grigoryan.

Baqeri emphasized that the ongoing tension in the region is not beneficial for either Armenia, Azerbaijan, or other regional countries.

He stressed that developments and security processes in the South Caucasus have implications for regional security.

He also advocated for resolving these differences and tensions and offered Iran’s assistance in this regard, stating that any enhancement in defense power and military capabilities should not be driven by aggressive intentions.

Baqeri underscored that regional peace is in everyone’s interest and should be safeguarded by regional countries, warning against the presence of trans-regional forces as it contradicts regional peace.

He also criticized foreign policies that promote disintegration and unrest, urging regional countries to resolve their issues through dialogue.

In response to the recent US military drill in Armenia, Baqeri expressed concern that the involvement of new external actors could escalate complexity and instability in the region.

Meanwhile, Grigoryan provided an update on the developments in the Caucasus.