Supreme Leader calls martyrs eternal role models for all generations

The message was read out by Hujjat al-Islam Mousavi Moghaddam, the Supreme Leader’s representative in the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, at ceremonies in the martyrs section of Behesht-e Zahra cemetery, Tehran on Thursday.

Supreme Leader described the martyrs as the stars and role models of independence for all people and generations.

Martyrs' behavior is a lesson, he said, adding that the Sacred Defense Week is the most suitable time to commemorate the memory and name of martyrs and hear their message.

Sacred Defense Week marks the imposed Iraqi Baathist regime war against Iran from 1980 to 1988.