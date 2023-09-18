Iran, Azeri FMs discuss mutual ties, regional issues

During a telephone conversation on Sunday, Amirabdollahian and Bayramov discussed the recent developments in the region and issues of mutual interest.

The escalation of tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia in recent days is the most significant event in the country's northwestern borders and the South Caucasus region.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Amirabdollahian and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed how to reduce tensions in the region.

Also, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated that Baku authorities notified Iran that they have no intention to carry out a military attack.

He highlighted that Tehran is critical of the security of the common borders with its northern neighbors and it assures that the country's borders are safe, and it continues to follow the developments in the Caucasus with seriousness.